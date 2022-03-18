Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NTIC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

