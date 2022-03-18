Comerica Bank Decreases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $116.63 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.