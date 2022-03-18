Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 77.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $71.44 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

