StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.
Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
