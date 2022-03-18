StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 220,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

