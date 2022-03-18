Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

