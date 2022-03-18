Comerica Bank Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

