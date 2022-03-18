American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 85.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 154,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

