American International Group Inc. Sells 3,562 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $754.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

