Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

