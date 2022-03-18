American International Group Inc. Sells 2,368 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

