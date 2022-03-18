American International Group Inc. Sells 596 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $187,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 2.35. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.