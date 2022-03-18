Comerica Bank Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

