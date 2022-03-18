Comerica Bank Has $774,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

