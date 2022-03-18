Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 33.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.66 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

