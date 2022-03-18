ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.61 million, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 923.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

