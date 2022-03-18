Comerica Bank Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,174 shares of company stock worth $450,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

