Comerica Bank Sells 1,166 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 113,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMST stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

