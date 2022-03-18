American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

