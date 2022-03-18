American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 297,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

