American International Group Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.71.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

