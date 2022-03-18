Ronald J. Tanski Sells 42,555 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 114,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

