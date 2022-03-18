Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,141,361 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

