Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.56). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

