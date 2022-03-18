Patrick Elliott Acquires 1,228,070 Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 1,228,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,280.70 ($15,969.70).

Shares of ROCK stock opened at GBX 0.41 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. Rockfire Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

About Rockfire Resources (Get Rating)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.