Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target Lowered to €65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.38 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

