Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.42 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

