Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.05

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $47.99. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 9,797 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

