Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Price Target Increased to CHF 154 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS BLHEF opened at $158.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

