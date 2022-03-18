Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $8.55. Agora shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 19,629 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on API. Barclays increased their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get Agora alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.