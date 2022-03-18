RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $2.13. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 549,205 shares traded.

RLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 106,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

