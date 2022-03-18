Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 20966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Get Telos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $670.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.