AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.25

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 5110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

