A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 23.9% in February

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

