NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXOF opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. NEXON has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

