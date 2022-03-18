NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXOF opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. NEXON has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.
NEXON Company Profile (Get Rating)
