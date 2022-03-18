Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.
In other news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
APTX opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.14.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
