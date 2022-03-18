PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $261.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 117.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PFSweb by 94.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.