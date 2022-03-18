Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.