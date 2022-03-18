Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.
Camtek stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (Get Rating)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
