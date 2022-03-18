Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $12.71 million. Epizyme posted sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $54.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,366,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 582,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter.

Epizyme stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.