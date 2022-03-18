StockNews.com Upgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

