AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of AiHuiShou International stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts predict that AiHuiShou International will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

