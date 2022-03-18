Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Hold

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

SCMWY opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

