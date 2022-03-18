Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 110 to SEK 90 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.35 on Monday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

