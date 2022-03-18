Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

