JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Target Price to €32.50

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.06 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

