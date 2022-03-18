Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 757.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 914.27. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of GBX 572 ($7.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.47). The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Martin Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($27,893.37).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

