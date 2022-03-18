Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.89).

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

About Devolver Digital (Get Rating)

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.