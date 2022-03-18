Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.89).
About Devolver Digital
