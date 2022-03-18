Berenberg Bank Lowers IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target to GBX 162

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 162 ($2.11) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.32. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.70 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.20 ($2.03). The stock has a market cap of £976.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

