Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £109.50 ($142.39) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from £112 ($145.64) to £150 ($195.06) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($169.05) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £126.65 ($164.69).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £109.55 ($142.46) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($177.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is £115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market cap of £23.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.