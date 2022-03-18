Financial Review: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) & Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% Tuniu -208.63% -71.48% -33.00%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Tuniu $69.01 million 1.71 -$200.45 million ($1.23) -0.74

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Summary

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital beats Tuniu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in December, 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

