Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,127.0 days.

Recipe Unlimited stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Recipe Unlimited has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

RCPUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

